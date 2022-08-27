Three-month closure brings Sundarbans to life

TBS Report 
27 August, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 09:16 pm

Sundarbans landscape
Sundarbans landscape

Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest, is set to open to all including tourists from 1 September following a three-month closure. 

The Forest Department will lift the entry restriction in place from 1 June in the wake of the monsoon, which is regarded as the breeding season for most of the species the forest owns.

With a long absence of people's footsteps or any mechanical noise, the Sundarbans appeared to have revived with a new look. 

Wild animals living in the forest are often spotted on the banks of the Pasur river and canals flowing through the forest.

Sundarban Kalabagi Eco-Tourism Centre's Station Officer Jahirul Islam Juwel told The Business Standard that animals are now roaming free in the forest. 

Karamjal Station's acting officer Hawlader Azad Kabir said it seems the forest has regained its beauty. 

Around 2.5 lakh tourists visit the Sundarbans every year. There are seven eco-tourism centres in operation inside the forest while four more are being constructed

