Three 'missing' madrasa girls rescued from Dhaka slum

Three minor girls who went missing from the residential hall of a madrasa in Jamalpur on Sunday, have been rescued, police said on Friday.

The three have been identified as Mim Aktar, 9, Monira,11, and Surya Banu,10, all students of Darul Taqwa Mahila Madrasa in Islampur upajila of the district.

The girls were rescued from a slum in the Manda area of Dhaka around 12am Friday by a police team, led by additional superintendent of Islampur circle Md Sumon Mia.

Sumon said that after fleeing from the madrasa on September 12, the three girls took a train to Dhaka.

The trio got off at Kamalapur railway station and took a cycle rickshaw, whose owner was tracked down by the police team after scanning the CCTV footage of the station.

"We rescued the three from the rickshaw puller's house in the slum," Sumon said.

On September 12, during the Fazr prayer in the early morning, the three students went missing from the madrasa mysteriously.

On Wednesday night, Monira's father filed a complaint against the headmaster of the madrasa, Moulana Asaduzzaman, and three other teachers -- Rabeya Aktar, Shukria Aktar and Ismail Hossain.

An FIR was subsequently lodged by the police against the four under the Human Trafficking Prevention Act. The four were arrested later.