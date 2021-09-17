Three 'missing' madrasa girls rescued from Dhaka slum

Bangladesh

UNB
17 September, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2021, 06:52 pm

Three 'missing' madrasa girls rescued from Dhaka slum

UNB
17 September, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2021, 06:52 pm
Three &#039;missing&#039; madrasa girls rescued from Dhaka slum

Three minor girls who went missing from the residential hall of a madrasa in Jamalpur on Sunday, have been rescued, police said on Friday.

The three have been identified as Mim Aktar, 9, Monira,11, and Surya Banu,10, all students of Darul Taqwa Mahila Madrasa in Islampur upajila of the district.

The girls were rescued from a slum in the Manda area of Dhaka around 12am Friday by a police team, led by additional superintendent of Islampur circle Md Sumon Mia.

Sumon said that after fleeing from the madrasa on September 12, the three girls took a train to Dhaka.

The trio got off at Kamalapur railway station and took a cycle rickshaw, whose owner was tracked down by the police team after scanning the CCTV footage of the station.

"We rescued the three from the rickshaw puller's house in the slum," Sumon said.

On September 12, during the Fazr prayer in the early morning, the three students went missing from the madrasa mysteriously.

On Wednesday night, Monira's father filed a complaint against the headmaster of the madrasa, Moulana Asaduzzaman, and three other teachers -- Rabeya Aktar, Shukria Aktar and Ismail Hossain.

An FIR was subsequently lodged by the police against the four under the Human Trafficking Prevention Act. The four were arrested later.

Dhaka slum / Three 'missing' madrasa girls

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

1d | Videos
Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

1d | Videos
A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

2d | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents