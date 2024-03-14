Three-member probe committee formed over cylinder blast in Gazipur

The Gazipur district administration has formed a probe committee over the recent gas cylinder blast in Konabari that injured at least 36 people, including13 children who are in critical condition.

The Gazipur district administration today (14 March) formed a probe committee over the recent gas cylinder blast in Konabari that injured at least 36 people, including 13 children who are in critical condition.

Gazipur's Deputy Commissioner Abul Fateh Mohammad Shafiqul Islam disclosed the information after visiting the blast site at Tilerchala area of Kaliakair upazila with Superintendent of Police Kazi Shafiqul Islam at around 10:00am on the day.

Details on the committee are yet to be known.

Kalaikair Upazila Nirbahi Officer Kawsar Ahammad, Additional Superintendent of Police of Kaliakoir Circle Ajmeri Hossain, Kaliakair Police Station Officer In-Charge AFM Nasim and In-charge of Mouchak Police Outpost Saiful Alam were also present on the occasion.

The gas cylinder exploded on Wednesday (13 March) just before the Iftar. The explosion injured three dozen people, with 14 of them sustaining over 80% burns in their bodies.

What led to the blast

A family noticed their kitchen gas cylinder was leaking and wrapped it in a wet cloth, hoping to stop the leak. When that didn't work, they placed the cylinder in an alley next to the road.

The hissing sound from the leaking cylinder drew the attention of people nearby, including women and children, who approached out of curiosity.

Meanwhile, the street was bustling as many, including garment factory workers, were on their way home to break their fast just before sunset.

Unseen by those gathering, gas from the leaking cylinder was spreading through the air.

The catastrophe was set off when an attempt to light a stove in a nearby house ignited the gas, causing a fire that engulfed the bystanders and spread rapidly.

Those affected by the fire were rushed to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for emergency care.