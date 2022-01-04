Three killed in Uttara house fire 

Three people were killed as a fire broke out at a house in Uttara's Khalpar area during the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased are, Mohammad Jahangir, 19, Ruma Akter, 17, and Afrin, 14, confirmed Deputy Assistant Director (media) of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters Shahjahan Sikder to The Business Standard.

He said, "We have recovered three bodies from the tin-shed house that caught fire around 4am.

"Three of our units were able to douse the fire at around 5:40am."

"The fire may have originated from an electric short-circuit. We are investigating the matter," he added.

