Three killed in Bhola road accident

Three people, including two female college students, were killed and another was injured after a passenger bus crushed a battery-run auto-rickshaw on the Bhola-Charfashion highway under Daulatkhan upazila of the district today.

The deceased were identified as Rima Akhter, 17, daughter of Kaisar Matabbar, Shikha, 17, daughter of Jahangir, residents of Joynagar union of Daulatkhan upazila and Abul Kalam, 55.

Rima Akhter and Shikha were 12th-grader students at Halima Khatun Mahila College.

The accident occurred when a Bhola-bound passenger bus from Charfashion collided head-on with a battery-run auto rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in the area around 9am, leaving three passengers

died on the spot and driver of the auto rickshaw injured, Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Ripon Chandra Sarkar told BSS.

Later, police recovered the bodies from the spot.

The injured was taken to Bhola Sadar Hospital, he said.

Police arrested the bus driver and seized the bus, he added.

A case was filed in the connection.