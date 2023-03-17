Three killed in Bhola road accident

Bangladesh

BSS
17 March, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 04:32 pm

Related News

Three killed in Bhola road accident

BSS
17 March, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 04:32 pm
Three killed in Bhola road accident

Three people, including two female college students, were killed and another was injured after a passenger bus crushed a battery-run auto-rickshaw on the Bhola-Charfashion highway under Daulatkhan upazila of the district today.

The deceased were identified as Rima Akhter, 17, daughter of Kaisar Matabbar, Shikha, 17, daughter of Jahangir, residents of Joynagar union of Daulatkhan upazila and Abul Kalam, 55.

Rima Akhter and Shikha were 12th-grader students at Halima Khatun Mahila College.

The accident occurred when a Bhola-bound passenger bus from Charfashion collided head-on with a battery-run auto rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in the area around 9am, leaving three passengers
died on the spot and driver of the auto rickshaw injured, Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Ripon Chandra Sarkar told BSS.

Later, police recovered the bodies from the spot.

The injured was taken to Bhola Sadar Hospital, he said.

Police arrested the bus driver and seized the bus, he added.

A case was filed in the connection.

Top News

road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new E210 Corolla has a sporty and aerodynamic body with a bold front grille, sharp curves on the side, and LED headlights that give it an aggressive look. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Corolla E210: Sleek, comfortable and practical

6h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

From sleepy rural towns to sleepless nights

8h | Panorama
Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

10h | TBS Stories
Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

23h | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

23h | TBS Stories
Why should you eat dates at Iftar?

Why should you eat dates at Iftar?

7h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

2
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar