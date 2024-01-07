Three former presidents' children win in 12th JS polls

Children of three former presidents won in three constituencies of Kishoreganj district in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election.

Syeda Zakia Noor, daughter of interim president of Mujibnagar Government Syed Nazrul Islam, won in Kishoreganj-1 constituency comprising Kishoreganj Sadar and Hossainpur upazilas with 'boat' symbol. Her elder brother Maj Gen (retd) Syed Safaytul Islam was his rival in the electoral race.

Their brother and former Awami League General Secretary and LGRD & Cooperatives Minister Syed Ashraful Islam was also a lawmaker from this constituency.

Meanwhile, getting the AL ticket with 'boat' symbol, current Member of Parliament (MP) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan (Papan) won Kishoreganj-6 (Bhairab-Kuliarchar) seat. He is the son of late President Md Zillur Rahman.

Besides, incumbent ruling AL lawmaker Rezwan Ahmad Taufiq won in Kishoreganj-4 (Itna-Mithamain-Astagram) constituency seat. He is the eldest son of the recent outgoing President Md Abdul Hamid.