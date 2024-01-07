Three former presidents' children win in 12th JS polls

Bangladesh

BSS
07 January, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 11:13 pm

Related News

Three former presidents' children win in 12th JS polls

BSS
07 January, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 11:13 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Children of three former presidents won in three constituencies of Kishoreganj district in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election.

Syeda Zakia Noor, daughter of interim president of Mujibnagar Government Syed Nazrul Islam, won in Kishoreganj-1 constituency comprising Kishoreganj Sadar and Hossainpur upazilas with 'boat' symbol. Her elder brother Maj Gen (retd) Syed Safaytul Islam was his rival in the electoral race.

Their brother and former Awami League General Secretary and LGRD & Cooperatives Minister Syed Ashraful Islam was also a lawmaker from this constituency.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, getting the AL ticket with 'boat' symbol, current Member of Parliament (MP) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan (Papan) won Kishoreganj-6 (Bhairab-Kuliarchar) seat. He is the son of late President Md Zillur Rahman.

Besides, incumbent ruling AL lawmaker Rezwan Ahmad Taufiq won in Kishoreganj-4 (Itna-Mithamain-Astagram) constituency seat. He is the eldest son of the recent outgoing President Md Abdul Hamid.

JS polls / 12th JS Polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

One of the most noticeable updates to the X1 is its revamped exterior which exudes a tougher and more muscular presence than its predecessor. Photo: Akif Hamid

Navigating luxury: A test drive through the features of BMW’s updated X1

5h | Wheels
Photo: Nayem Ali

When cacophony faded into quietness

6h | Features
Foundry owners claim that no one in the country can match the work of Kaliganj or Boroitola’s work in making propellers. Photo caption: Rajib Dhar

Low demand, high woes: A shrinking propeller business

13h | Panorama
Over the past few days since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri’s death, Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Photo: Reuters

Israel-Hamas War pushing the Middle East to a regional war

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

4h | Videos
Business travel is declining due to online convenience

Business travel is declining due to online convenience

3h | Videos
Bangladesh's economic growth to slow to 5.6% in FY24: UN

Bangladesh's economic growth to slow to 5.6% in FY24: UN

2h | Videos
Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

6h | Videos