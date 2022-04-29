Three Dhaka motorcyclists killed in a single day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 April, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2022, 10:12 pm

Three motorcyclists have died in two separate accidents in the capital in a single day.

A covered van rammed Bidhan Biswas and Entaruzzaman on Thursday, midnight, as their bike was entering the Khilgaon flyover entry point, leaving the two severely injured.

Police took them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor pronounced them dead.

Khilgaon police station Sub-Inspector, Mohammad Hasan, told The Business Standard (TBS) that the two middle-aged men were killed when a covered van hit their motorcycle on the Khilgaon flyover.

"The motorcycle was found far away from the accident spot. They might have been moving at a high speed," he also said.

Entaruzzaman, son of Abdus Salam, lived in the Khilbaritek area of the capital city. Bidhan, son of late Asshini Biswas, was from Khulna's Phultala Upazila.

Minhaz Chowdhury, a witness to the horrific accident, told TBS how the covered van rammed the two bikers, leaving no scope for them to survive.

"I was on the upper bridge of the Khilgaon Flyover… I heard a sound and then saw two men were moaning," he said.

In a separate accident, a young man, Abir, was killed when a Mymensingh-bound train rammed his bike at a rail crossing under the Banani flyover in the city, also on Thursday around midnight.

Bike accident / collision / Accident

