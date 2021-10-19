Three-day ‘Wedding Expo’ at Radisson Blu Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 07:03 pm

Three-day ‘Wedding Expo’ at Radisson Blu Ctg

Over 55 different organisations will take part in the event and showcase their exclusive products and services

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 07:03 pm
Three-day ‘Wedding Expo’ at Radisson Blu Ctg

Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View, in collaboration with Violet Incorporation, is to hold a three-day long wedding exposition, 'The Grand Wedding Expo 2021', from 11 to 13 November.

The two parties signed an agreement (MOU) in this regard on Tuesday, reads a press statement.

Jamir Uddin Qureshi, operations in-charge of Radisson Blu Chattogram, and ABM Khaled Mahmud, managing director of Violet Incorporation, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Over 55 different organisations will take part in the event and showcase their exclusive sarees, jewellery, mehndi, event management, flower, furniture, and honeymoon packages for visitors.

The expo will also have on offer, different wedding packages including photography, videography, wedding makeup, fashion show, bridal costumes designed by experts, and more.

‘Wedding Expo’ / Radisson Blu Ctg

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

2d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

2d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

3d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

5
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

6
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers