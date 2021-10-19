Three-day ‘Wedding Expo’ at Radisson Blu Ctg

Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View, in collaboration with Violet Incorporation, is to hold a three-day long wedding exposition, 'The Grand Wedding Expo 2021', from 11 to 13 November.

The two parties signed an agreement (MOU) in this regard on Tuesday, reads a press statement.

Jamir Uddin Qureshi, operations in-charge of Radisson Blu Chattogram, and ABM Khaled Mahmud, managing director of Violet Incorporation, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Over 55 different organisations will take part in the event and showcase their exclusive sarees, jewellery, mehndi, event management, flower, furniture, and honeymoon packages for visitors.

The expo will also have on offer, different wedding packages including photography, videography, wedding makeup, fashion show, bridal costumes designed by experts, and more.