Three-day ‘Spring Fair’ starts in Chattogram 

A three-day "Spring Trade Fair" started in Chattogram on Thursday to showcase products of women entrepreneurs.

E-commerce outlets Mourita, Madur and Bichitra organized the fair at a residential building in South Khilshi's Zajir Hossain road area.

The organisers said that the online platforms do not have the opportunity to communicate directly with the sellers. The fair has been organised so that the customers can directly see the products before purchase.

"This is not a traditional fair. The fair aims to establish a relationship of trust with the buyer. This arrangement is for the promotion and expansion of the country's traditions," fair organiser Meher Nigar told The Business Standard.

