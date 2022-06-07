Three-day ‘Dhaka Motor Show 2022’ starts on 23 June

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 05:54 pm

Three-day ‘Dhaka Motor Show 2022’ starts on 23 June

A three-day International '15th Dhaka Motor Show 2022' will take place on June 23-25 at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital. 

CEMS Global USA will organise the motor show which also includes '6th Dhaka Bike Show 2022', '5th Dhaka Auto Parts Show 2022' and '4th Dhaka Commercial Automotive Show 2022'.

The exhibitions will be open to the public every day from 10.30 am till 9.00 pm, Meherun N Islam, group managing director of CEMS Global USA and Asia-Pacific told a press conference on Tuesday at the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) conference hall in Dhaka.

She said that Dhaka Motor Show could not be organised in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the exhibition sector has suffered greatly because of the pandemic. CEMS Global is going to mark its 30th founding anniversary this year. 

She also said the only international automotive exhibition in Bangladesh motor show, bike show, auto parts show and the commercial automotive show will be jointly held at the same time with various brands participating through 530 booths and more than 200 companies from across 15 countries which include Germany, Italy, France, the United States, Japan, India, and Malaysia.

The organizers said Suzuki Motorbikes is the platinum sponsor of the '6th Dhaka Motor Show', Energypac is the Platinum Sponsor for the '4th Dhaka Commercial Automotive Show' and Nitol Motors Limited is the Gold sponsor of the '4th Dhaka Commercial Automotive Show'.

