Three-day DC conference to begin tomorrow

Bangladesh

BSS
22 January, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 10:07 pm

A three-day annual conference of deputy commissioners (DCs) will begin in the city on Tuesday.

"Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the three-day conference at Prime Minister's Office (PMO) at 10am on Tuesday," Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said at a press conference at the Secretariat yesterday.

Following the inaugural function at the PMO, the three-day conference will take place at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

The cabinet secretary said that a total of 245 proposals placed by the DCs will be discussed in 26 working sessions. Head of the government as well as ministers and secretaries of different ministries and division will join the discussion and give necessary directives to the DCs, Mahbub said.

The proposals related to improving law and order situation, health, land, management and education would get priority in the three-day conference, which is scheduled to end on 26 January, he added.

The cabinet secretary said that the DCs placed 242 proposals in the last year's conference, of which 177 were implemented while implementation of the remaining 66 proposals is underway.

According to the conference schedule, the DCs will pay call on Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chawdhury and Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique on 25 January on the second day of the conference.

They will pay another call on President M Abdul Hamid on the third day of the conference.

Replying to a question from journalists, Mahbub said the administration has a heritage and experience in assisting polls, so, it will help to hold the national election utilising the experiences and the heritage.

