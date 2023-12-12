Three buses set on fire in Ashulia, Tikatuli, Motijheel

Three buses were set on fire in different areas in Dhaka on Monday (11 December).

No one was injured in the incidents.

At around 9:47pm, a staff bus of Delta Life Insurance was set on fire, the Fire Service and Civil Defence said.

Two units of the Sutrapur Fire Station doused the fire.

Another staff bus of a 'shilpa bank' was set on fire in the capital's Motijheel area.

Confirming the matter, Fire Services and Civil Defense Duty Officer Ershad Hossain said a bus was parked behind the central bank headquarters. Two units of firefighters doused the fire.

In another incident, a passenger bus of Itihas Paribahan was set on fire at Kabirpur of Ashulia in Dhaka at around 7:30pm on the Nabinagar-Chandra highway.

Two units of the fire service doused the fire.

Confirming the matter, Gazipur's Nawjor highway police station officer in-charge Md Shahafat Hossain told The Business Standard, "In the evening, a bus of Itishah Paribahan was going to Dhaka with passengers from Chandra. On the way, when the bus reached Kabirpur area, the bus was set on fire.

"It is believed that perpetrators were among the passengers who boarded the bus and set fire to the seats at the back of the bus," added the OC.

Meanwhile, the Mohammadpur police have claimed that they arrested two Jubo Dal leaders red-handed when they were trying to set a bus on fire from the area.