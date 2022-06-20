Three bridges' toll collection will remain suspended on 25 June 

The government has suspended collection of tolls from three bridges over the Buriganga, the Dhaleshwari and the Arial Khan rivers on 25 June to facilitate easy transportation to the inaugural ceremony of the long cherished Padma Bridge.

"The toll collection of Buriganga, Dhaleshwari and Arial Khan bridges located in the same corridor of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Highway has been waived for the inauguration day of the Padma Bridge (only on 25 June) in order to ensure smooth movement of all vehicles including vehicles of the invited guests," said a notification issued Monday.

Road Transport and Highways Division issued the notification.

