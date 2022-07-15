Three bike riders killed in Gazipur road crash

Three motorcycle riders were killed when a private car hit their bike on the Konabari flyover in Gazipur on Friday noon, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Raju Islam, 26, Md Shamim, 26 and Shahin Islam, 31, from Konabari's Dewliyapara area.

A three-year-old kid was severely injured in the crash and sent to hospital.

The car and the motor bike were badly damaged, police said.

According to the police, the four were going to Baimail from Konabari College Gate area. A private car hit them while they were crossing the Konabari flyover. All of them fell off the flyover, which resulted in the instant death of two riders and serious injuries of the other two.

Raju died on his way to hospital, while Raisa, the injured kid, has been sent to Pangu Hospital (National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation) for treatment.

Bodies of the deceased have been sent to hospital for autopsy, police said.

Legal procedure regarding the accident is under way, said Md Shakhawat Imtiaz, a sub-inspector (SI) of Konabari police station.