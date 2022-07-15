Three bike riders killed in Gazipur road crash

Bangladesh

UNB
15 July, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 04:20 pm

Related News

Three bike riders killed in Gazipur road crash

UNB
15 July, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 04:20 pm
Three bike riders killed in Gazipur road crash

Three motorcycle riders were killed when a private car hit their bike on the Konabari flyover in Gazipur on Friday noon, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Raju Islam, 26, Md Shamim, 26 and Shahin Islam, 31, from Konabari's Dewliyapara area.

A three-year-old kid was severely injured in the crash and sent to hospital.

The car and the motor bike were badly damaged, police said.

According to the police, the four were going to Baimail from Konabari College Gate area. A private car hit them while they were crossing the Konabari flyover. All of them fell off the flyover, which resulted in the instant death of two riders and serious injuries of the other two.

Raju died on his way to hospital, while Raisa, the injured kid, has been sent to Pangu Hospital (National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation) for treatment.

Bodies of the deceased have been sent to hospital for autopsy, police said.

Legal procedure regarding the accident is under way, said Md Shakhawat Imtiaz, a sub-inspector (SI) of Konabari police station.

Top News

Bike accident / Gazipur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A man stands in the swimming pool after demonstrators entered the building of the President&#039;s residence amid the country&#039;s economic crisis. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lanka’s road to ruin was political, not economic

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The charm, the strangers and human connections: The lost art of pen friendships

4h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

‘We need to strengthen the institutions responsible for ensuring competition in the market’

7h | Panorama
Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

7h | Food

More Videos from TBS

What experts say about dollar and fuel crisis

What experts say about dollar and fuel crisis

18h | Videos
Booming business of job guide books

Booming business of job guide books

18h | Videos
US planned coups in several countries

US planned coups in several countries

19h | Videos
Aryan Khan getting his passport back

Aryan Khan getting his passport back

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

5
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty