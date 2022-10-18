Three Bangladeshi tourists killed in Australia crash

Three Bangladeshi tourists were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Coppins Crossing Road in Australia's Canberra Sunday, police said.

Shahid and Sri Khan, aged 61 and 54, died at the scene along with a younger relative Roni, 21, according to the Daily Mail.

The crash occurred as a red Toyota hatchback and white Toyota van collided on the road just south of Hazel Hawke Avenue in Canberra's west about 2:45pm, reports ABC News.

Both drivers are in hospital, with the driver of the car in a critical condition.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

"It's an ongoing investigation, we won't speculate at this stage, but lower speeds mean people are safer on the roads," he said.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage of the accident to contact Crime Stoppers.