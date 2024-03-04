3 Bangladeshi men die after being hit by train in Malaysia

Three Bangladeshi men were killed after being hit by a commuter train on the KTM Puncak Utama Jade Hill tracks yesterday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said they were notified about the incident at 10.53pm on Sunday (3 March).

A fire engine with five personnel from the Kajang station rushed to the scene upon receiving the emergency call, reports Bernama news agency.

"The victims, in their 30s to 40s, were not trapped under the train but flung to the side of the tracks. They were pronounced dead by a medical team from the Health Ministry," he said in a statement today.

The case has been transferred to the police for further investigation and action, he added.