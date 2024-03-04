3 Bangladeshi men die after being hit by train in Malaysia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 11:37 am

Related News

3 Bangladeshi men die after being hit by train in Malaysia

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 11:37 am
Representative photo
Representative photo

Three Bangladeshi men were killed after being hit by a commuter train on the KTM Puncak Utama Jade Hill tracks yesterday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said they were notified about the incident at 10.53pm on Sunday (3 March).

A fire engine with five personnel from the Kajang station rushed to the scene upon receiving the emergency call, reports Bernama news agency.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The victims, in their 30s to 40s, were not trapped under the train but flung to the side of the tracks. They were pronounced dead by a medical team from the Health Ministry," he said in a statement today.

The case has been transferred to the police for further investigation and action, he added.

Top News

Malaysia / Bangladeshi citizen / Train accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

4h | Panorama
The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Women’s Day gift guide: Tokens of appreciation

50m | Brands
The Tucson&#039;s sculpted body lines and bold design language undeniably makes it look straight out of a sci-fi movie. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Hyundai Tucson: Setting new standards for 'Made in Bangladesh' cars

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Fish worth 30 lakh Taka is sold in this market every day

Fish worth 30 lakh Taka is sold in this market every day

20m | Videos
Trump or Haley, will be known on `Super Tuesday’.

Trump or Haley, will be known on `Super Tuesday’.

13h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan urges people to spend money on local products

Shakib Al Hasan urges people to spend money on local products

14h | Videos
5 essential settings to enable before handing over a mobile phone to kids

5 essential settings to enable before handing over a mobile phone to kids

1h | Videos