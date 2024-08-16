Three arrested with homemade guns, bullets at Rohingya Camp in Ukhiya

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 August, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 03:38 pm

The arrested individuals are Md Rahim, 24, Mohammad Nur, 27, and Mohammad Foyez, 32, said Mohammad Iqbal, commander of the 14th Armed Police Battalion (APBn), also an additional deputy inspector general (ADIG). 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Armed Police Battalion (APBn) has arrested three with homemade guns and bullets from a Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya.

The arrested individuals are Md Rahim, 24, Mohammad Nur, 27, and Mohammad Foyez, 32, said Mohammad Iqbal, commander of the 14th Armed Police Battalion (APBn), also an additional deputy inspector general (ADIG). 

"During early hours today (16 August), a team of APBn police launched an operation in Balurmath Rohingya Camp no 8 following reports that several armed individuals took position there. Upon arriving at the scene, four-five people attempted to flee, but the police managed to arrest three," Iqbal said. 

"A body search of the arrested individuals led to the discovery of three homemade guns and nine bullets," he added 

The ADIG said the arrested are identified criminals, with multiple cases against each of them, including murder, kidnapping, and robbery.

Cases have been filed against the arrested at Ukhia police station under relevant laws, he said.

