Threat of militant attacks during Eid congregations cannot be ruled out: DMP Commissioner

TBS Report
08 July, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 04:34 pm

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Shafiqul Islam said the threat of militant attacks can never be completely ruled out as they never sit idle.

"They [militants] have been active online and are being monitored in cyberspace," said the DMP commissioner after inspecting the security arrangements at the National Eidgah Maidan on Friday (8 July).

He said militants target Shia communities, shrines or places of worship where large Eid congregations are held. 

"We are taking the utmost care. Separate security measures will be in place in all these areas," he added.

Meanwhile, the DMP chief discouraged people from bringing mobile devices to Eid congregations while saying, "If you bring a mobile phone, keep it in your hands instead of leaving it in your pockets." 

He asked people not to carry any bags to the congregation while allowing only umbrellas keeping rains in mind.

People have been asked to wear masks as the outbreak of coronavirus is on the rise.

"On Eid-ul-Azha, our main challenge is to manage the cattle market and make sure that people can leave Dhaka city without any hindrance," the commissioner told reporters.

So far no untoward incident like oggyan party, molom party or snatching has been reported at the cattle market, he noted.

Keeping Eid ahead, millions of city dwellers are leaving their residential areas, houses and flats empty and travelling to the villages. Special security measures have been taken in these residential areas, said the DMP chief.

He also urged the city dwellers to ensure special security for those who have valuable assets in their homes.

