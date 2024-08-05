Thousands storm Parliament building after Hasina quits 

Bangladesh

Rafiqul Islam
05 August, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 10:58 pm

National Parliament. Photo: TBS
National Parliament. Photo: TBS

After Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister, thousands of protesters entered the National Parliament Bhaban.

Starting at 3:30pm, people of all ages, from children to adults, flooded into the building, according to this TBS reporter on the scene.
For several hours, the crowd roamed the building, expressing their excitement.

By 5pm, the unruly crowd had occupied various areas of the building, breaking items and taking away chairs, tables, and other belongings. Some were even seen swimming in the pool inside the building.

Despite all entrances being closed, around 5:30pm, some individuals were seen climbing the walls to enter the main building. They took out papers and other items, though no large items were removed due to the closed gates.
 
People took trees, tissues, and masks

From Dhanmondi 27 towards Ganabhaban, the path to the Parliament Building was crowded with people.

Some were uprooting trees and celebrating, while others took the trees away.

In front of the media centre, middle-aged men and young people broke the entrance and entered the three-story building. Inside, they took out tissues, tea cups, electric kettles, chairs, tables, masks, and books.
 
Crowd in the lake 

The lake around the main building was full with people, who enjoyed frolicking in the dirty water.

A 15-16-year-old boy said, "Finally, relief. I was able to swim in the Parliament lake." Others in wet clothes expressed the same sense of relief.
 
People on the roof of the Parliament Building

With all entrances closed, the crowd initially could not get in. However, one young man climbed the wall and entered the building, breaking open a door to let others in. Soon, at least 10-15 young men climbed to the roof, waving flags and celebrating victory.

Young people preventing theft

At around 6:30pm a group of young people announced over a microphone, urging everyone not to steal anything from the Parliament Building. They called on anyone holding items from the building to leave them behind. In response, the excited crowd left the chairs, tables, and heavy items and departed.

