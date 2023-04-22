Thousands gather at Shat Gombuj to offer Eid prayers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 April, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 02:42 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Thousands of Muslims from different areas gathered at the World Heritage site, Shat Gombuj Mosque in Bagerhat, to offer Eid prayers today.

The first jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr was held at this mosque at 7:30am on Saturday (22 April). The second jamaat was held at 8am and the last jamaat was held at 8:30am.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, principal of Bagerhat Alia (Kamil) Madrasa, conducted the first and main congregation of Eid-ul-Fitr at Shat Gombuj.

Imam and Khatib Maulana Helal Uddin of the Shat Gombuj Mosque conducted the second congregation. Imam Maulana Mojahidul Islam of Singair Jame Mosque in Bagerhat city conducted the third and last congregation.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A large number of members of the police as well as other law enforcement agencies were deployed to ensure the safety and hygiene at the Eid jamaat held at the Shat Gombuj Mosque.

One of the devotees Hamim said, "I feel happy coming from a far away place to pray at this world heritage site Shat Gombuj Mosque. I exchanged greetings with many known and unknown people. And asked Allah for forgiveness in prayer."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Shat Gombuj Union Chairman Akhtaruzzaman Bachchu said, Eid jamaat at Shat Gombuj Mosque is one of the oldest traditions. To bear witness to this tradition, Muslims from different districts of the country come here to take part in the jamaat and pray to Allah for their self-purification, he added.

"This is the reason why thousands of Muslims participate in Eid jamaat here and we also try to ensure overall security," said the union chairman.

Mohammad Azizur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Bagerhat said, Shat Gombuj Mosque is a unique architectural marvel.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

He also said, like every time, the main Eid prayer of Bagerhat district has been held at the Shat Gombuj Mosque. People took part in the Eid jamaat peacefully and exchanged greetings with everyone forgetting all violence and hatred.

