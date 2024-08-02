Thousands gather at Shahbagh, Press Club, Mirpur responding to students' call for continuing protest

Thousands have gathered at Shahbagh, National Press Club and Mirpur of the capital in response to students' call to continue protest against the mass killings and arrests during the quota reform movement.

Following the Jummah prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque people marched toward Shahbagh via Paltan, Press Club and Matsya Bhaban. When the procession reached Shahbagh around 2pm and wanted to go towards TSC of Dhaka University, police of Shahbagh police station stopped them. Isolated clashes broke out during this time as seen by our correspondent at the location

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Agitators were seen tearing down a banner of the Chhatra League hung in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh on the occasion of Mourning Day. Also, the agitators were seen tearing down some Awami League banners placed on the road in Matsya Bhaban area.

Protesters on the streets were chanting slogans demanding the resignation of the current government, and demanding justice for the student killings. After taking position at Shahbagh for about 10-15 minutes the procession again returned to Baitul Mukaram.

People bring out procession at Press Club on 2 August 2024. Photo: Md Belal Hossen/TBS

Meanwhile, a procession was brought out from in front of National Press Club around 3pm with people from all walks of life chanting slogans of ousting the current government for killing innocent students. During this time, people gathered throughout the whole stretch of the road from Paltan More to Kadamchattar.

The rally moved toward Doyel Chattar around 3:30pm and is supposed to end after reaching Central Shaheed Minar.

During that time imminent personalities like Professor Anu Muhammad, Prof Asif Nazrul and other persons were present at the procession.

Prof Anu Muhammad speaks to media at National Press Club on 2 August 2024. Photo: TBS/Md Belal Hossen

Police take station in front of Press Club on 2 August 2024. Photo: Md Belal Hossen/TBS

There was also heavy police presence in the area during that time.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement had announced a nationwide prayer and student procession programme for today (2 August) in protest against the "massacre and mass arrests" and to press for their 9-point demand.

Prayers will be held in mosques after Friday prayers, and similar observances will take place at temples and churches, according to a notice sent to the media by the Movement's coordinator Abdul Hannan on Thursday.

Mass processions of students will be held after Friday prayers, said the notice.