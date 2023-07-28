Thousands gather at Nayapaltan ahead of BNP grand rally

Thousands of activists and supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party have gathered at Nayapaltan prior to the grand rally that will begin shortly.

The activists started gathering from early morning. BNP sources said the party will start the rally after Friday prayers.

Meanwhile, BNP leaders and activists took out processions with banners and posters in many Dhaka parts, including Kakrail, Shantinagar, Malibagh, Purana Paltan and Motijheel.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the party's secretary general, will speak as the chief guest in this 3-hour rally under the chairmanship of BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas.

The BNP announced a grand rally in the capital on 27 July to press home their one-point demand for a non-partisan polls-time government.

However, failing to get permission to hold the rally in Nayapaltan on Thursday they postponed the rally to Friday.

Besides the BNP, 37 like-minded parties, including the Gonotontro Moncho, 12-party alliance, Nationalist Alliance, Gono Odhikar Porishod (Reza Kibria), LDP, Gono Forum, and Democratic Left Unity Alliance, have also decided to hold grand rallies in Dhaka on the same date separately.

Three affiliated organisations of Awami League- Jubo League, Chhatra League, and Swechhasebak League- are set to jointly hold the peace rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 3pm today.