Thousands of dead fish wash up on Cox's Bazar beach

Thousands of dead fish washed up on Cox's Bazar Sea beach, covering a half-kilometre area at Kalatali point.

Locals spotted the piles of dead fishes on the beach on Saturday evening, at the time of low tide.

These small fishes are locally known as "Chamila". However, no one could confirm the exact scientific name of the fish.

Witnesses said that most of the dead fishes were washed back to the sea when the high tide began in the evening. However, these are expected to show up again at the time of low tide.