Though no specific info on threats, security measures in place for National Mourning Day: DMP chief

Bangladesh

UNB
14 August, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 02:56 pm

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq on 14 August said that although there is no specific information on threats targeting National Mourning Day, security measures have been taken in Dhaka considering overall issues. Photo: UNB
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq on Monday said that although there is no specific information on threats targeting National Mourning Day tomorrow, security measures have been taken in Dhaka considering overall issues.

He also said that it will be a challenge for the police to handle a large number of people in and out of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road-32 in a disciplined way, as the crowd could be 20-30% bigger than in previous years.

The DMP commissioner came up with the comments after inspecting security arrangements at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and surrounding areas on Monday.

Briefing reporters after the visit, the DMP commissioner said a large number of people will gather at Dhanmondi-32 to pay their respects on the occasion of National Mourning Day on August 15. Even though there is no information about specific security threats, it will be a big challenge for the police to handle the big turnout that day, he said.

The DMP commissioner requested all not bring any bags and knives or sharp objects. Everyone will be checked through the archway before entering the area, he said.

Police have already started conducting search operations by setting up checkpoints on city streets. Besides, search operations are also being conducted in hotels and other places, and it will continue, he added.

Police are fully prepared to avert any untoward incident, he said.

The DMP chief also said that police are regularly monitoring cyberspace. The Cyber Unit of DB and CTTC are working round the clock, he added.

