Those who burnt motorcycles during BNP's Dhaka march must be punished: DB chief

Police will take action against those who burnt motorcycles during BNP's march near Mirpur Bangla College, said Harun-or-Rashid, chief of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

The DB chief said, while briefing the media at DMP media centre in Dhaka today, "Millions of Dhaka commuters suffered a lot due to this march. So, political parties should think about the public suffering before announcing this type of programme."

Earlier, BNP's march came under attack near Mirpur Government Bangla College today.

As part of their one-point movement, BNP started a march towards Old Dhaka from Gabtoli Bus Station around 11:20 am.

When the BNP activists reached near the college in Mirpur around 11:45 am, some youths attacked them, resulting in a clash, witnesses said.

Later, brickbats were thrown targeting each other. A motorcycle and a bicycle were also burned during the clash.