Those who attacked the Hindus lack knowledge about religion: DUTA

Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) today organised a human chain protesting the recent incidents of communal violence in the country.

The event was held at the base of Aparajeyo Bangla, in front of the university's Arts Building, at around 11am.

The organisation condemned the attacks on the Hindu community in several parts of the country on the occasion of their biggest religious festival "Durga Puja".

DUTA General Secretary Nizamul Haque, said, "An extremist group created chaos in the country by placing the Holy Quran inside a Cumilla temple on 13 October."

Photo: TBS

Former vice-chancellor (VC) of Jagannath University Professor Mizanur Rahman echoed the DUTA general secretary.

He said, "I, as a resident of Cumilla, would like apologise. I feel ashamed. Those who are responsible for these incidents don't know much about religion."

DUTA Joint General Secretary Abdur Rahim, said, "The Cumilla incident was not an isolated event. It was pre-planned."

Professor Sadeka Halim, dean of DU's Social Science Faculty, said, "This attack was not the first of its kind. Where were the Chhatra League, Awami League activists during the attack? Do they fear the preparatory?

"We as teachers have a lot to do in this regard."

Noakhali Science and Technology University former VC Ohiduzzaman Chan, said, "The Taliban taking of power of Afghanistan and the incidents in Bangladesh, all were pre-planned. The government should immediately compensate the victims. We demand these incidents be termed as war crimes, crimes against humanity."

DUTA President Dr Rahmatullah said, "What is happening is a sign of trouble. There are ghosts in mustard."

"No administrative action has taken yet against the destruction that was carried out in 15 districts centring one incident. Let not time be wasted in the name of justice. Our speech and deeds will continue. We will give a memorandum to the Ministry of Home Affairs," he added.

Photo: TBS

The Drama Department of Dhaka University staged a play at the programme.

Earlier on 13 October, a reported demeaning of the holy Quran stoked communal tensions in Cumilla.

Following the incident, attacks were carried out on puja mandaps, temples, houses, and business establishments belonging to the Hindu community in at least 10 districts of the country.

The incident sparked a storm on social media as temples and puja celebrations came under attack in several districts.

Photo: TBS

Until Sunday, nearly 46 cases were filed in several districts accusing at least 50,000 people over the spate of communal clashes in several districts. However, the cases did not mention any specific religious organisation or political party behind the violence that spread after a reported "desecration of the Holy Quran" in Cumilla Wednesday.

A number of political parties and social organisations have expressed concern and strongly condemned the attacks. In separate statements on Sunday, they demanded to identify those involved in the incidents and bring them under justice.

Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad's Chattogram chapter meanwhile placed a six-point charter of demand, including a ban on using religious and communal topics in politics and polls.