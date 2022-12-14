Those wanting to travel to US as visitor or student should apply as early as possible: Embassy

Bangladesh

UNB
14 December, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 07:40 pm

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

The US Embassy in Dhaka has said advance travel planning and applying early for a visa appointment are very important. 

"If you plan to apply for a nonimmigrant visa to travel to the United States as a visitor or a student, try to apply as early as possible," said Nathan Flook, consul general at the US Embassy, at a briefing at the American Centre on Wednesday. 

He said applicants should monitor the appointment calendar on the embassy website. 

Each day, there are some appointments that become available due to cancellations, and their office continues to open up additional appointment slots as conditions and resources allow, he mentioned. 

Flook said applicants should ensure that they upload their current visa application or DS-160 at least two weeks before their scheduled interview. 

Scheduled appointments that do not have a current CEAC application form result in a cancellation.

He said applicants with an urgent need to travel to the United States can consider requesting an emergency appointment, after they have already booked a regular appointment. 

The US embassy cautioned the prospective visa applicants of brokers whose advice may not be appropriate and can lead to refusal of visas.

"We caution prospective applicants that presenting false information and documents may not only result in a visa denial but may also result in an ineligibility that prevents future travel to the United States," said Flook.

