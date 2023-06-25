Those trying to undermine peacekeepers' achievements are Bangladesh's enemies: Shahriar

UNB
25 June, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 06:01 pm

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Sunday said those who, at home and abroad, have been trying to undermine Bangladesh peacekeepers' achievements in the UN missions are enemies of the country.

"It is very unfortunate. They are our pride. Our peacekeepers are an example in the whole world. They are not Bangladesh's friends. Those who are trying to undermine this achievement and trying to make our efforts fail are the enemies," he said.

The state minister made the remarks when his comment was sought about the letters before the visit of United Nations Under-Secretary General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix and comments by two international human rights bodies at DCAB Talk at the Foreign Service Academy.

Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) Rezaul Karim Lotus and General Secretary Emrul Kayesh also spoke at the event.

Bangladesh is one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping operations. The country first deployed uniformed personnel to serve with the organisation in 1988 when they were deployed to help monitor the armistice between Iran and Iraq.

So far, 167 peacekeepers from Bangladesh have lost their lives while serving in the UN peacekeeping operations, Shahriar said.

The state minister said the people of Bangladesh should know who provoked them – whether they are congressmen, senators, president, or prime minister.

"We have no reason to react to those letters as these are their internal communication," he said, adding that some people have stood against Bangladesh since the trial of war criminals.

As the national election is approaching nearer, Shahriar said the number of such letters will only increase.

The state minister said he has two draft letters in his hands which BNP men are roaming around with to reach out to European and American politicians to try and convince them.

Whatever is written in such a letter is not the position of any state but it is an effort to create noise, he said, adding, "We don't want to spend people's hard-earned money into such efforts."

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix and Under-Secretary- General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance Catherine Pollard are visiting Bangladesh and joined the preparatory meeting of the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said Bangladesh looks forward to exploring effective strategies to ensure that all peacekeepers, irrespective of gender, can thrive in a safe and supportive environment.

"Discrimination and sexual abuse have no place in our peacekeeping missions, and we must collectively strive to eradicate such occurrences," he said.

