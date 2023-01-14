Those talking about corruption are themselves corrupt: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
14 January, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 10:40 pm

The Awami League always keeps the promises it gives to people, says Shaikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday regretted that those who are talking about corruption are themselves corrupt and Bangladesh became a world champion in corruption "during their regime".

She, however, reiterated her commitment to taking action against corruption if she gets specific information on where corruption is taking place. She mentioned that she has already said in parliament to give her information on corruption.

"Therefore, just speaking about corruption will not do. Give me information, and I will take action," said Sheikh Hasina, also president of the ruling Awami League, while addressing the joint meeting of the AL National Committee, Central Working Committee, and Advisory Council at her official residence Ganobhaban.

She also said that her party always works for the welfare of the nation as per the promise it gives to the people.

"The AL always keeps its promise it makes to the people. We always work for the welfare of the nation and people are getting benefits of it." 

She mentioned that every time her government formulated the national budget keeping in mind the election manifesto to implement the plans according to the promises made to the people.

"Before every election, the AL placed its election pledges and it always kept its election pledges, this is the reality," she said.

The prime minister said when the AL government formulates a five-year plan, it does it keeping in mind its election manifesto. "It means we keep the promise we give to the nation," she said. 

She came down on a section of people who "always criticizes the government unnecessarily" and said there are some people who do not feel well although the AL government has developed the country a lot.

"They circulate different things but they don't see the changes that have come in people's lifestyles. Moreover, we have improved the communication system including roads. Many people don't want to acknowledge this either," she observed. 

She also mentioned the microcredit business plunges people into a heavy burden of interest against their loans. 

To this connection, she said the government is implementing the "My House My Farm" scheme and the people won't need to take loans from these microcredit lenders with high interest rates.

Briefly describing the development activities of the government, she said, "Through developing all sectors of the country, we have been able to reduce the poverty rate and generate huge employment."

"Anyone can remain unemployed if that person wants to remain so, but actually, there is no scope to remain unemployed as we have created so many scopes," she said.

Hasina also spoke about freelancing works across the country through which youths can earn money staying in their rural areas.

Talking about exports, she mentioned that the country's exports will include food items and processed food items, digital devices, and small mechanical items in the future.

"We'll be able to increase exports through the investments that we are getting in our 100 economic zones across the country," she added.

The premier also said due to the pragmatic and timely steps of the government in the last 14 years, the country's people are leading a better life now.

She pointed out that her government is taking the country forward in a planned way to fulfill the wishes of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She said that according to the plan of Bangabandhu, steps have been taken in various fields including science-based agriculture, expansion of education, improved and people-oriented health services, boosting food production, and increase in power generation.

Later, the prime minister unveiled the cover of a book titled "Bhengechho Duyar Asese Joyatirmoy".

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Corruption

