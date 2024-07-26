Those involved in violence to be brought to justice: Quader

BSS
26 July, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2024, 06:21 pm

BSS
26 July, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2024, 06:21 pm

Quader alleged that BNP-Jamaat killed students in the name of movement and put its responsibility on the government.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. File Photo: Collected
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. File Photo: Collected

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today vowed that those, who were involved in violent acts during the quota reform movement, would be brought to justice.

"Legal action will be taken against those involved in the violent acts. Trial in every murder case will be held through the investigation of the judicial probe commission," he told a press conference at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office in Dhaka.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said a notification was issued accepting all the demands of students, as the government every time supports the students' demands.

"Those who betrayed and killed people during the Liberation War in 1971 are still traitors... And those who killed people in 1971, 1975, 2004 and 2024 are the same killers," he added, saying they are BNP-Jamaat men.

Quader alleged that BNP-Jamaat killed students in the name of movement and put its responsibility on the government.

BNP-Jamaat men carried out unprecedented destruction and attacks leaving several thousands of AL men and police personnel injured, he said.  

The AL general secretary said the aim of the evil force was to oust the government of Sheikh Hasina.

