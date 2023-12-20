Those involved in killing people by burning train should be punished: Chief Justice

Three coaches of the Mohanganj Express train were set on fire in the city's Tejgaon around 5:04am Tuesday, killing four people including a mother and a son

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan speaking to reporters on 20 December 2023. Photo: TBS
Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan speaking to reporters on 20 December 2023. Photo: TBS

The real culprits in the Mohanganj Express train arson incident will be identified through a proper investigation and brought to justice, said Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan.

"I hope the government will identify the real culprits through a proper investigation and bring them to justice," he said after inaugurating the construction work of the new record building with 11 floors in the Supreme Court premises on Wednesday (20 December).

"It is not because it was Mohanganj Express, perpetrators would have been punished even if it was in Panchagarh or Noakhali Express. Everybody wants justice. The perpetrators must be prosecuted," he added.

About the new record building, he said, it is one of the stepping stones to build a smart judiciary.

Hartal enforcers behind setting fire to train in Tejgaon: DMP chief

At this time, also present were Appellate Division's Justice Borhan Uddin, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, the High Court Division's Justice JBM Hasan, Justice Akram Hossain Chowdhury, Justice Md Iqbal Kabir, Justice Md Khairul Alam, Justice Md Khairul Alam, Justice Biswajit Debnath, Registrar General Md Golam Rabbani, Registrar of High Court Division Md Moshiar Rahman, Special Officer Moazzem Hossain among others.

On Tuesday (19 December), three coaches of the Mohanganj Express train were set on fire in the city's Tejgaon around 5:04am, killing four people including a mother and a son.

