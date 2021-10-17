Those involved in Cumilla incident to get exemplary punishment: Home minister

17 October, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 03:05 pm

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday said the Cumilla incident was planned for destroying the communal harmony of the country.

"It appears to us that it was a motivated act instigated by a vested group," said the minister while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

He also smelled provocations by 'a third party' in the sporadic violence in the country over Durga Puja.

Asked about the reason behind the Cumilla incident, the minister said, "We'll make it public once we get all the evidence and those who were involved in it will be given exemplary punishment."

"Not only in Cumilla, attempts were also made to destabilize the country through communal violence in Ramu and Nasirnagar," he said.

"The people of Bangladesh are religious but, not fanatic. We never allowed militancy and terrorism on the soil of Bangladesh. We contained militancy and terrorism through united efforts," said Asaduzzaman.

Soon after the Cumilla incident, four lives were lost at Hajiganj in Chandpur and some policemen were also injured, he said, adding some small incidents also occurred in Noakhali, Cox's Bazar and Feni districts.

"No incident has been reported since Saturday night. Our security forces are working with patience and we work on intelligence information. Those who are trying to destroy communal peace will not succeed," said the minister.

Regarding BNP's allegation over government's involvement in Cumilla incident, the minister said these statements are not based on facts as those are motivated ones.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan / Cumilla incident / communal harmony

