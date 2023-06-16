Those behind forced disappearances, murders to face music in future: Amir Khasru

TBS Report
16 June, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2023, 10:37 pm

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said those who are responsible for forced disappearances, murders, and harassment of opposition party men with false cases will be tried.

"Hundreds of BNP men have gone missing and murdered in the movement against the illegal government. Their sons and daughters have never seen their father's face. There is no opportunity to know if they are dead or alive?," he said while addressing a programme at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office on Friday.

Ziaur Rahman Foundation (ZRF) arranged the programme for the distribution of stipends to meritorious children of party leaders and activists across the country who were the victims of murder, forced disappearance, poor, and helpless.  

He said, "International standards will be maintained in the trial of those involved in disappearance-murder through proper investigation. If necessary, international probe agencies and human rights organisations will be involved in this trial."

Amir Khasru also said BNP does not believe in conflict, rather it believes in peace.  So, it wants the restoration of democracy and the rule of law. For this, strict decisions have to be taken to remove the government if necessary.   

Addressing a rally before a road march in the capital city, BNP Standing Committee Member Moshahrraf Hossain said the government has become crazy and the ruling Awami League now turns into a "disorganised league".

"One minister says one thing and another minister says another thing. It proves that the government has become imbalanced," he said.

Dhaka North BNP arranged the road march in protest against unbearable load-shedding and widespread corruption in the power sector.

Musharraf further said, "BNP believes in the peaceful democratic movement. The party will win through peaceful movement like other political parties and people with us."

"This government still remained in power by forced disappearances, murders, and arrests of opposition parties. Due to these, the US imposed sanctions on members of our law enforcement agencies and a new visa policy. It is a shame for us," the senior BNP leader said,

Musharraf said, "The people of the country know that there will not be a fair election under the Awami League. Therefore, there is no question of an election under Sheikh Hasina."

He urged the party men to prepare for a mass uprising to remove the illegal government and for the formation of a caretaker government to hold fair elections. 

