Those already accused in cases being arrested now: Quader on BNP leaders' arrest

Those who are already accused in various cases are being arrested for the sake of fair investigation, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader regarding last night's arrest of BNP leaders.

"Those [BNP men] who are already involved in cases of vandalism, terrorism, and killings, are being arrested by the law and order forces for the sake of fair investigation. The government has no plans to make new arrests," Quader said while talking to reporters after paying respects at the grave of Bangabandhu's youngest son Sheikh Russell on the occasion of his 60th birthday at the Banani Cemetery this morning.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the next national election will be held according to the constitution, under the independent Election Commission.

"The election will not be halted in case some parties do not participate; there are many parties who will. If two parties don't, why would the election not be accepted? Participation in elections is a political right. If someone does not exercise their right, it is up to them," he said.

Expressing his determination to eradicate the politics of murder and conspiracy from the soil of Bangladesh under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, the Awami League general secretary

said, "Our struggle will continue until we make this country safe and livable for innocent children like Sheikh Russell."