Those accused of corruption can only be barred from leaving country if such order is given: Police

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 02:10 pm

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun speaks to media following a rally on 24 June 2024. Photo: TBS
Anyone who is accused of corruption can be stopped from leaving the country only if there is any such directive from the court, said Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.

"Police cannot stop anyone any time, legal procedures have to be followed," said the IGP at a rally celebrating the 110th founding anniversary of Dhaka Range of police today (24 June).

The IGP said, "Dhaka Range Police, who fired the first bullet in the great Liberation War, will continue to serve the country and fulfil their duties with devotion," IGP said.

Earlier, range police members participated in a rally.

