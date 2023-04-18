Think 20 times before approving any new building projects: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today discouraged the Planning Commission from approving new building projects.

"Think at least 20 times before approving any new building projects," the premier directed Planning Commission officials at the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday (18 April), Planning Minister MA Mannan told journalists during a press conference following the meeting.

During the meeting PM Hasina vetoed an expansion project of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Tungipara.