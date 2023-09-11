THiNK Group launches mosquito awareness campaign

In a bid to combat the unprecedented surge in dengue cases in Bangladesh, THiNK Limited, a local innovation company committed to public health and safety, has launched a first-of-its-kind mosquito awareness campaign, named "Shikhbo, Manbo, Moshakay Harabo".

The initiative is aimed at educating school children, factory employees, and the general community about the dangers of mosquito-borne diseases and effective preventive measures, reads a press statement.

The campaign is a part of THiNK's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities and is powered by their locally developed Moshar Machine, a unique mosquito trapping device.

The campaign was inaugurated on Monday (11 September) at Riverwoods School in Uttara, Dhaka, with plans to extend its reach to other schools and communities in the coming weeks and months.

The dengue crisis in Bangladesh has escalated to a critical level, marked by an unparalleled rise in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.

THiNK believes that education and awareness are essential tools for disease prevention, and through this campaign, it aims to equip individuals with the knowledge and resources they need to protect themselves and their communities, according to the press statement.

The campaign includes educational workshops, information sessions, and hands-on demonstrations of effective mosquito control measures.

Full funding and support

This campaign is fully funded and supported by THiNK as a part of its CSR activities. While THiNK's ultimate goal is to control mosquito breeding and lower the dengue statistics, it also aims to collaborate with governmental and non-governmental organizations to broaden the campaign's scope and reach.

Invitation to collaborate

We humbly invite other organizations and authorities to join hands with us in this life-saving

initiative. We believe that collective actions make the strongest impact, and together we can make significant strides in overcoming this health crisis