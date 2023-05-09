Thimpu to ink a hydropower cooperation deal with Dhaka soon: Bhutanese Envoy

Bhutan and Bangladesh are close to signing a Memorandum of Understanding( MoU) on cooperation in hydropower between the two neighbouring countries.

Ambassador of Bhutan Rinchen Keuntsy said this during a courtesy meeting with President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban on Tuesday.

Press Secretary to the President Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting.

President Shahabuddin said signing a bilateral MoU on cooperation in hydropower will strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

The president recalled the unwavering support of the people of Bhutan during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.

He said Dhaka gives special importance to the relationship with Bhutan as it was the first country to recognise Bangladesh on 6 December 1971, even before the final victory in our war of liberation.

He said that the excellent relations between the two neighbourly countries would be elevated to even newer heights in the coming days and the two countries will continue to cooperate at different regional and multilateral forums to harness the existing potentials for the benefit of the entire region.

He also emphasised increasing the connectivity between the two countries to explore the possibilities.

Noting that Bhutan is the second largest commercial partner of Bangladesh, he said the markets in the Himalayan kingdom display many Bangladeshi products including garments.

Secretaries concerned to the president were also present during the meeting.