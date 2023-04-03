Thieves pose as devotees to rob temple; 27 arrested

Police have arrested 27 female members of a burglary gang from Shri Chaitanya Dev temple in Golapganj of Sylhet on Sunday (2 April).

The gang had posed as devotees to the temple.

Some devotees complained that they had lost many of their precious belongings after returning from the temple.

Tipped-off, police increased surveillance in the area. They arrested two members of the gang red-handed. Based on their information, the other 25 were arrested, police said.

Nine gold chains, one pair of bangles, four pairs of bangles, 14 pairs of earrings, eight necklaces, eight nupurs, six shakhas used by Hindu women and one Noah microbus used, alongside seven mobile phones, were also seized from their possession.

Additional Superintendent of Police (additional duty, Golapganj Circle) said alleging that the arrested are members of an organised gang of thieves. "All of them are residents of Dharmandal village under Nasirnagar police station in Brahmanbaria district and are active members of an inter-district gang of thieves. They gather on various religious occasions and steal. They used to purposefully gather a crowd at the fair before cunningly robbing the devotees of their jewels and money." he said.

He also added that further legal action against the arrested persons is under process.