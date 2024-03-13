Listen to crew member of hijacked Bangladeshi ship pleading for ransom

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 02:07 pm

Listen to crew member of hijacked Bangladeshi ship pleading for ransom

'They will kill us one by one if they do not get ransom.'

MV Abdullah. File Photo: Shipspotting
MV Abdullah. File Photo: Shipspotting

"They will kill us one by one if they do not get ransom."

These were the chilling words of a worker Uddin Mohammad Nur, onboard the ship Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah, which has been seized by Somali pirates in the Indian Ocean since Monday (11 March) morning.

Nur sent the message to his wife, who then sent it to relevant officials yesterday (12 March).

The message was received by Meena Azmin as well, the wife of Md Atiq Ullah Khan,  the chief officer of the Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah, which has been seized by Somali pirates in the Indian Ocean since Monday (11 March) morning.

The sender of the voice message was first wrongly identified as Md Atiq Ullah Khan.

In the message Nur said, "Pass this message to everyone: they are taking away our phones. Final word is that if the ransom is not paid, they said they will kill us one by one. The sooner they are paid the ransom, the sooner they would let us go."

Atiq's mother, Shahnur Begum, said the pirates are demanding a ransom of $5 million.

Atiq is the sole bread earner of the family consisting his mother, brother, wife and three daughters.

Family of Md Atiq Ullah Khan. Photo: TBS
Family of Md Atiq Ullah Khan. Photo: TBS

His wife is pregnant with their fourth child.

He worked in SR Shipping from 2013-2020. He got on board this trip three months ago on 25 November.

In another audio message to the owner of the vessel, KSRM Group, Md Atiq Khan said, "50 pirates have taken station above the ship. They haven't harmed us yet, but are trying to scare us in various ways.

"We have food supplies for 20-25 days, along with 200 tonnes of fresh water and 55,000 tonnes of coal. To ensure our logistics last, everyone has been instructed not to use them unnecessarily."

Another crew member deck cadet Sabbir Hossain sent a WhatsApp message around 1:40pm saying, "Please save us. Somalian pirates have taken our ship hostage, they have heavy weapons."

The crew on the ship could not be contacted after 6pm yesterday.

The Bangladeshi-flagged ocean-going vessel named MV ABDULLAH, which was going to Dubai from Mozambique, carrying 23 crew members, was hijacked by Somali pirates in the Indian Ocean on Monday (11 March) morning.

Latest position of the vessel, received from the International Maritime Bureau (IMB).
Latest position of the vessel, received from the International Maritime Bureau (IMB).

The vessel is owned by SR Shipping, a Chattogram-based company owned by KSRM Group. 

Meanwhile, authorities concerned said it might take days before an operation can be launched to rescue the hijacked ship and its crew.

Shahriar Jahan Rahat, deputy managing director of KSRM Group, told The Business Standard that the company will give the utmost importance in rescuing the 23 crew members on board when the communication process starts.

Pirate / hostage

Comments

