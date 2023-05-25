They have done their job, now we will do ours: FM Momen on new US visa policy

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen has reassured that the recent visa policy introduced by the US in light of the elections is not causing additional pressure on the country.

Addressing a press briefing at the ministry in Dhaka today (Thursday, 25), Momen responded to reporters' queries, saying, "They [the US] have done their job, now we will do ours."

Moreover, the minister emphasised that the visa policy aligns with the government's dedication and efforts in organising transparent and impartial polls.

He further highlighted that the new visa policy does not strain the relationship between Bangladesh and the US; instead, it signifies a strong and positive bilateral bond.

"The current state of our relationship with them [the US] is not strained; in fact, it remains highly favourable," Minister Momen affirmed.