They don't feel ashamed to call themselves Rajakars: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
15 July, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 03:55 pm

Related News

They don't feel ashamed to call themselves Rajakars: PM

The premier said it was the most unfortunate to hear the slogan from the girls that they are Rajakars even though the women were badly violated by the Rajakars during the War of Liberation in 1971

BSS
15 July, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 03:55 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the slogan, "Who are you? Who am I? Rajakar. Rajakar." chanted by the anti-quota protesters as "very regrettable".

"They don't feel ashamed to call themselves Razakars," she said. 

"They didn't know how the Pakistani occupation forces and Rajakar Bahini had resorted to torture in the country---they didn't see the inhuman torture and bodies lying on the roads. So, they don't feel ashamed to call themselves Rajakar," she added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The premier said this while addressing the signing ceremony of Annual Performance Agreements (APAs) for the 2024-25 fiscal year at her office here.

Freedom fighters' children compare 'Razakar' slogan with sedition, ask for strict punishment of protesters

She continued, "Our only target is to establish the spirit of the Liberation War. Lakhs of martyrs shed blood as lakhs of our mothers and sisters were violated. We won't forget their contribution. We have to keep it in mind."

The prime minister said her government had taken legal action against the war criminals who were involved in mass killing, looting, violation of women, forming Razakar Bahini and Peace Committee and giving the Bahinis firearms.

"Many of them were hanged following the trials, and thus, the repressed people got justice," she said.

The premier said it was the most unfortunate to hear the slogan from the girls that they are Rajakars even though the women were badly violated by the Rajakars during the War of Liberation in 1971.

"Which spirit do they believe? What education have they got? What have they learnt?" she questioned.

Top News

Quota protest / Quota reform / PM Hasia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

18h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

7h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

6h | Brands
PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Who is the young man who shot at Trump?

Who is the young man who shot at Trump?

30m | Videos
Russia blamed the Biden administration for the attack on Trump

Russia blamed the Biden administration for the attack on Trump

1h | Videos
Argentina's Copa America title on Messi's day of tears

Argentina's Copa America title on Messi's day of tears

3h | Videos
College student Khadiza is planning to build a cat farm

College student Khadiza is planning to build a cat farm

4h | Videos