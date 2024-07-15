They don't feel ashamed to call themselves Rajakars: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the slogan, "Who are you? Who am I? Rajakar. Rajakar." chanted by the anti-quota protesters as "very regrettable".

"They don't feel ashamed to call themselves Razakars," she said.

"They didn't know how the Pakistani occupation forces and Rajakar Bahini had resorted to torture in the country---they didn't see the inhuman torture and bodies lying on the roads. So, they don't feel ashamed to call themselves Rajakar," she added.

The premier said this while addressing the signing ceremony of Annual Performance Agreements (APAs) for the 2024-25 fiscal year at her office here.

She continued, "Our only target is to establish the spirit of the Liberation War. Lakhs of martyrs shed blood as lakhs of our mothers and sisters were violated. We won't forget their contribution. We have to keep it in mind."

The prime minister said her government had taken legal action against the war criminals who were involved in mass killing, looting, violation of women, forming Razakar Bahini and Peace Committee and giving the Bahinis firearms.

"Many of them were hanged following the trials, and thus, the repressed people got justice," she said.

The premier said it was the most unfortunate to hear the slogan from the girls that they are Rajakars even though the women were badly violated by the Rajakars during the War of Liberation in 1971.

"Which spirit do they believe? What education have they got? What have they learnt?" she questioned.