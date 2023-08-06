Your leader studied up to class 8, I completed class 7: Hero Alom to BNP leader Rizvi

Hero Alom talking to the reporters during Dhaka-17 by-polls held on 17 July 2023. Photo: Collected

Ashraful Alom, popularly known as "Hero Alom," on Saturday took to social media to condemn BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi's comments on his education.

In a video, BNP leader Rizvi is heard saying: "A crazy and half-educated person like Hero Alom is contesting elections these days."

Hero Alom published a video on his social media account, criticizing Rizvi's comments.

"I do not want to speak against anyone. But this is very sad. I have seen the video of BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi calling me crazy. He has also questioned my educational qualifications," Hero Alom said.

"I have the right to contest in elections. Nowhere in the law does it say that you have to have certain educational qualifications or that you have to look good."

Referring to the BNP leader's comment on his education, Hero Alom said, "I have been called uneducated…You will find an option to write 'self-taught' on the nomination paper."

He said, "By calling me uneducated, you're also calling yourself uneducated. Because, the leader of your party, BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Khaled Zia, completed education up to class 8. I have studied up to class 7."

Hero Alom also criticised BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for his comments that, according to him, were belittling.

He said, "Mirza Fakhrul has said 'people like Hero Alom' also contest elections, which is belittling. His words imply that I can be ridiculed."

"Many Awami League leaders, Jatiya Party leaders, politicians, and intellectuals talk about me in a derogatory way as well," he added.

Hero Alom urged politicians not to demean him.

Hero Alom has recently been at the focus of political discussion after being assaulted while leaving a polling station in the Banani area during the Dhaka-17 by-election last month.

He contested in the election as an independent candidate.

The physical assault on Hero Alom was strongly condemned by political parties as well as diplomats stationed in Dhaka, and human rights organisations.