They are now homeowners: Ashrayan-2 fulfils dreams in Lalmonirhat

A man in his 80s stand in front of the semi-pucca one-room houses made under the government's Ashrayan-2 project in Lalmonirhat's Kaliganj upazila. Photo: TBS

At 84 years old, Fazal Karim, a dedicated day labourer in Lalmonirhat, has finally realised a lifelong dream – owning his own home.

"A permanent address has given my life a sense of completeness," he said. "Now, Eid's joy spreads through the village as many like me have a place to call home."

Born during the British era, Fazal hails from the Kakina union in Kaliganj upazila. Married during the Pakistan era, he is the father of three sons and one daughter in independent Bangladesh.

Despite a lifetime of hard work, he never experienced the stability of homeownership due to his father's land in Mahishamura village being government property.

Photo: TBS

In his quest for a home, Fazal's younger brother, Sattar Mia, managed to secure land through the Guchchogram project, but Fazal was left out. He also tried under the Grihayan Tahbil initiative but to no avail.

Finally, Fazal is set to receive ownership of a two-decimal plot with a semi-pucca one-room house under the Ashrayan-2 project. Despite being illiterate, he signed the necessary documents at the land office last Thursday.

Tomorrow, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will distribute certificates to thousands of beneficiaries, marking a significant milestone in the Ashrayan-2 project.

Photo: TBS

According to Kaliganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Zahir Imam, 1,282 houses will be handed over in Lalmonirhat, with the highest number in Kaliganj upazila.

"Nowadays, when I finish working in the field, I feel relieved as I head home, knowing my dream of owning a home has come true over time," Fazal told The Business Standard.

Fazal's younger brother, 74-year-old Sattar Mia, reflected on their nomadic life since childhood after their father died due to river erosion. "I was allotted ownership in the Guchchogram initiative, but my elder brother was deprived at that time. Finally, his dream came true," he said.

Photo: TBS

The stories of Sultan Mia, Amena Begum, and Fazila Khatun, who also lost their homes to river erosion, are similar to Fazal's. Their fortunes are about to change with the declaration of 70 upazilas as landless and homeless-free under the second phase of the Ashrayan-2 project.

This project, initiated in 1972, aims to make 464 upazilas landless-free.

The beneficiaries in Mahishamura village have also been provided with electricity, safe drinking water, mosques, and graveyards. Families have arranged their semi-pucca houses with red tin roofs and solid walls beautifully.

UNO Zahir Imam said, "This project is not limited to giving houses as gifts, various training programs have been undertaken for their livelihood. They are being encouraged to become self-reliant by cultivating vegetables on their land."