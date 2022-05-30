There will be no food crisis: Minister

There will be no food crisis in the country as Bangladesh's soil can yield gold, said Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Monday (30 May).

"Farmers are harvesting Boro, Aush and Aman paddy and we'll do everything whatever is needed against the illegal hoarders. Rice will be imported to make consumers comfortable after reducing taxes, if needed," he said.

The minister said this while speaking at a virtual view-exchange meeting on "Boro procurement and market monitoring" at the Secretariat.

He also urged the traders to show their humanity to the consumers and not to think about excessive profit.

Sadhan also asked the authorities concerned to complete 70% procurement by June.

The minister asked the authorities concerned to take steps so no farmer or mill owners faces any unwanted harassment during rice, paddy procurement.

He also asked the mill owners to ensure quality of rice as there will be no compromise with the quality.

