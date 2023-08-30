There will be fair, peaceful elections, Law minister tells foreign friends

Law Minister Anisul Huq speak as the chief guest at a discussion titled "Brutalities of 1975: Impact on human rights and governance discourse of Bangladesh" held on 30 August 2023. Photo: UNB

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Wednesday assured the international community that there would be a "free, fair and peaceful" election in Bangladesh and hoped that people of Bangladesh will vote for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina again.

"Bangladesh has been able to establish the rule of law under the leadership and guardianship of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said, hoping that the rule of law will remain as long as Bangladesh remains.

The Law Minister was speaking as the chief guest at a discussion titled "Brutalities of 1975: Impact on human rights and governance discourse of Bangladesh." Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen chaired the discussion held at Foreign Service Academy.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, among others, spoke.

Foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka, among others, were present.

The minister said the then Prime Minister Khaleda Zia joked about the brutal 21 August grenade attack on Sheikh Hasina. "We did lose our leaders."

Talking to reporters after the discussion, Momen said big countries remained silent and they supported the killers and even they are still sheltering Bangabandhu's killers.

He said Prime Minister Hasina established democracy, and human rights and justice are guaranteed.

"We will stand by those principles until the Awami League remains in power," Momen said.

He said Bangladesh Awami League does not believe in politics of killings and grenade attacks. "We want a beautiful Bangladesh," he said as they conveyed the message to the foreign friends during the discussion.