There will be fair, peaceful elections, Law minister tells foreign friends

Bangladesh

UNB
30 August, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 09:04 pm

Related News

There will be fair, peaceful elections, Law minister tells foreign friends

UNB
30 August, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 09:04 pm
Law Minister Anisul Huq speak as the chief guest at a discussion titled &quot;Brutalities of 1975: Impact on human rights and governance discourse of Bangladesh&quot; held on 30 August 2023. Photo: UNB
Law Minister Anisul Huq speak as the chief guest at a discussion titled "Brutalities of 1975: Impact on human rights and governance discourse of Bangladesh" held on 30 August 2023. Photo: UNB

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Wednesday assured the international community that there would be a "free, fair and peaceful" election in Bangladesh and hoped that people of Bangladesh will vote for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina again. 

"Bangladesh has been able to establish the rule of law under the leadership and guardianship of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said, hoping that the rule of law will remain as long as Bangladesh remains.

The Law Minister was speaking as the chief guest at a discussion titled "Brutalities of 1975: Impact on human rights and governance discourse of Bangladesh." Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen chaired the discussion held at Foreign Service Academy.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, among others, spoke.

Foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka, among others, were present.

The minister said the then Prime Minister Khaleda Zia joked about the brutal 21 August grenade attack on Sheikh Hasina. "We did lose our leaders."

Talking to reporters after the discussion, Momen said big countries remained silent and they supported the killers and even they are still sheltering Bangabandhu's killers.

He said Prime Minister Hasina established democracy, and human rights and justice are guaranteed.

"We will stand by those principles until the Awami League remains in power," Momen said.

He said Bangladesh Awami League does not believe in politics of killings and grenade attacks. "We want a beautiful Bangladesh," he said as they conveyed the message to the foreign friends during the discussion.

Top News

election / Law Minister Anisul Huq / Free and Fair Polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

18h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

17h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

7h | TBS SPORTS
What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

6h | TBS Entertainment
Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

11h | TBS SPORTS
F-16, a game changer or not?

F-16, a game changer or not?

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank