There is opportunity to boost commercial ties with US: FM Momen to US Congressman Meeks

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 February, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 01:24 pm

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr AK Abdul Momen had a meeting with US Congressman and Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Gregory Meeks on Thursday in New York, where emphasised strengthening the commercial and investment relations between the two countries.

During the meeting with AK Abdul Momen highlighted the ongoing economic progress of Bangladesh and said there are endless opportunities for strengthening ties between Bangladesh and the United States, reads a press release.

During the meeting, the foreign minister presented the socio-economic development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the congressman and said that the development of Bangladesh is recognised and appreciated in the world today.

Congressman Meeks termed Bangladesh a "friend" of the United States and expressed hope that the relationship between the two countries will be stronger in future.

Minister of Foreign Affairs AK Abdul Momen expressed gratitude to the United States government for providing humanitarian and political support to the Bangladesh government in dealing with the Rohingya issue.

He called on US lawmakers to put pressure on the Myanmar government to create an environment conducive to the safe repatriation of Rohingyas who have been forcibly displaced and have taken temporary refuge in Bangladesh.

Congressman Meeks thanked the government of Bangladesh for providing shelter to a large number of Rohingyas who were forcibly displaced and took temporary refuge in Bangladesh and promised to continue the cooperation of the United States in this regard.

Also, AK Abdul Momen sought the support of the Congressman for the speedy return of Rashed Chowdhury, the self-confessed fugitive murderer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Bangladesh.

The foreign minister referred to democracy as one of the foundations of Bangladesh's independence struggle under the leadership of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and reiterated the government's commitment to hold the next national elections in Bangladesh in a free, fair and impartial manner.

When the Minister invited Congressman Gregory Meeks to visit Bangladesh at an opportune time, he took a positive attitude.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of Bangladesh to the United States Mohammad Imran, Consul General Dr Mohammad Monirul Islam, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (United Nations) Toufiq Islam Shatil and other senior officials of the ministry.

