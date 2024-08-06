There must be no further violence or reprisals in Bangladesh: UN Human Rights Chief

Bangladesh

UNB
06 August, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 11:12 am

Related News

There must be no further violence or reprisals in Bangladesh: UN Human Rights Chief

Calls for peaceful transition, accountability after deadly protests

UNB
06 August, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 11:12 am
FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk attends a news conference at Palais Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland November 2, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk attends a news conference at Palais Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland November 2, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk has said that it is vital the transition of power in Bangladesh is peaceful and guided by human rights, in line with the country's international obligations, and that those responsible for the killing of hundreds and injuring of thousands are held to account.

"The transition must be conducted in a transparent and accountable way, and be inclusive and open to the meaningful participation of all Bangladeshis," he said, adding that "There must be no further violence or reprisals."

Democratic order and the rule of law must be ensured as quickly as possible, and all emergency measures must be strictly limited in accordance with international law, said the High Commissioner in a statement issued from Geneva.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Everyone arbitrarily detained must be released, and all those responsible for human rights violations must be held to account, he stressed. Underlying issues and grievances must be addressed.

Türk reiterated his calls for a comprehensive, impartial and transparent investigation into all alleged human rights violations since July, when initially peaceful protests against a quota system for civil service jobs were followed by violence and a brutal response by the authorities.

"In the current circumstances, and to ensure public confidence, an investigation should be conducted independently, and my Office stands ready to support this," the High Commissioner said.

"The demands for justice and reform must be heeded," he said, adding that at this pivotal moment, Bangladesh's international human rights obligations can serve as a road map for the transitional authorities and all political leaders.

"This is a time for national healing, including through an immediate end to violence, as well as accountability that ensures the rights of victims to truth and reparations, and a truly inclusive process that brings the country together on the way forward."

Top News

United Nations / UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

14h | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

5h | Videos
ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

6h | Videos
Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

6h | Videos