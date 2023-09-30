There are legal complications regarding Khaleda's overseas treatment: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Saturday said there are legal complications regarding the approval for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The home minister came up with the remark in response to reporters' queries after the opening session of the two-day representatives' conference of the district and service association leaders of IDEB held at the Institute of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh (IDEB) building in Dhaka.

Mentioning that Khaleda Zia was convicted in several cases and she had been in jail, the minister said following the appeal of her relatives, the prime minister suspended her sentence and arranged treatment at home.

"Arrangements have been made for her to receive the best treatment possible," he said.

He said Khaleda Zia's brother made an appeal to take her abroad, but there are some legal complications.

"From our side, we have sent the application to the law ministry. After that, if we want to do something, we have to take the next steps following the law," the home minister added.

Regarding security at the US Embassy, he said, "We were providing special security to four countries' missions on the streets. There is adequate security at their (US) embassy. Maximum police force is deployed at the US embassy," he said.

The home minister said, "When ambassadors of the four countries mentioned went out, we used to provide police protection in front and behind their vehicles, similar to some ministers."

"We employed the Ansar guard regiment instead of the police for the protection service. They (Ansar) are capable of handling any situation and are highly trained," the home minister said.