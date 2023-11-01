There is always scope for dialogue: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, MP said today that there is always an opportunity for dialogue.

"Any discussion within the framework of the constitution can take place at any time. The government has agreed to hold dialogue with BNP, but there can be no conditions," he said in response to a question while talking to reporters after a meeting with the British High Commissioner to Dhaka Sarah Cook, at his office at the secretariat on Wednesday (1 November).

When asked whether there was a discussion with the British High Commissioner about the current political situation, the home minister said, "There was no significant discussion. The British high commissioner said that dialogue is the main tool for a solution. She said to solve the problem through dialogue with all stakeholders. It's not a suggestion, it's was a conversation between us."

Kamal said, "We also think that political problems should be resolved through dialogue. The dialogue has to be done according to the constitution."

He added that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always says that her party wants to do everything peacefully.

"We want to discuss keeping the constitution in mind. We want a peaceful environment, not violence. The prime minister always directs us for dialogue," he said.

Regarding the meeting with Sarah Cook, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that there are many Bangladeshis in the UK illegally, and the UK high commissioner came to discuss their repatriation.

"Similar to the agreement with the European Union, the UK will also have an agreement called the Standard of Procedure (SOP). Apart from this, cooperation between the two countries in various sectors was discussed. In particular, the United Kingdom has expressed interest in providing training to various security forces, including the law enforcement forces in Bangladesh," the minister added.

Responding to a question if there was any discussion about bringing back acting BNP chief Tarique Rahman, who has been staying in the UK for a long time, the home minister said, "No specific person was discussed. There was a discussion about Bangladeshis staying illegally in the UK."

The Election Commission has called 44 registered political parties for discussion, which the BNP said it will not attend.

"They always say that. They don't want dialogue, they want violence. But the people of our country do not want violence," the minister said referring to BNP's refusal to join the talks.

Law enforcement agencies are doing their job and will continue to do so to protect the people of the country, the minister added.